Lexington Park MD., September. 9 2021- The museum’s annual Wheels and Wings event is set to return on September 25th. Those involved in the Wheels and Wings event are grateful for how many years the show has been supported and are excited to present the museum’s largest community event once again with the public. Melanie Fitzgerrel, the Event Coordinator, stated “It’s wonderful to see our biggest event of the year come together. The staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly to bring you the fifth annual Wheels and Wings event and look forward to sharing it with our community”.

The event will feature a variety of cars parked on the Flightline next to the museum’s beloved aircraft. Car enthusiasts will be able to see up close their favorite models parked directly next to amazing aircraft in VIP parking. There will also be an impressive lineup of car models in general parking across the flight line. All VIP parking has sold out, however, interested parties can buy general parking on the flight line for $25 with additional processing fees (availability is limited). After the event, an award ceremony will commence for the best cars.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m. All visitors are welcome. Admission for entry to the event will be the standard $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over), and active duty, and children 5 to 12 will be $4. Flight simulators will be available during the event on a first come first serve basis, donations are appreciated. There will also be food trucks on-site including No Sauce Que and Linda’s Cafe on The Go. The museum will have COVID safe designated picnic area.

Here at the museum, we would like to express our gratitude to the PRNAMA car show committee for their hard work and dedication to this event. The museum also extends appreciation to this event’s headline sponsor: Naval Systems, Inc. as well as major sponsors; Kurtz’s Auto Repair, Board and Brush, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Southern Maryland News & The Tester/ DC Military, Fit U Training 360, and Tom Hodges Auto.

About the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum: The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum (PRNAM) serves as the link between the U.S. Navy’s missions at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River (Pax River) and the community defined by those missions. The museum sits in an enviable location with an inspiring story perfectly suited to the technological preoccupations of our era. PRNAM is unique in terms of its collections and mission, which are focused on the research, development, test, and evaluation environment as well as experimental concepts that never made it to the Fleet. The museum also houses artifacts and simulators, films, and books spanning the history of Naval Aviation, as well as 26 one-of-a-kind aircraft. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, please visit the museum’s website at www.paxmuseum.org

Like this: Like Loading...