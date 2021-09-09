LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Clement’s Island Museum will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums. The ticket includes free admission to the museum but NOT the water taxi, which will remain $7.00 per person that day.

The annual event allows museums, zoos, and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day. This year’s event is sponsored by The Quaker Oats Company.

Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors—it acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities. It represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion.

With many public spaces being shut down for a year or more, Museum Day 2021 celebrates the reopening of museums after long closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme, “Experience America,” represents the return to, and resurgence of, our country’s diverse cultural experiences, in the safest possible way. While tickets will be free of charge, participating museums will have safety precautions in place for this year’s event so guests can safely and comfortably enjoy their experience.

“Our museums have such a unique story to tell and being part of Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day helps us to reach new audiences that may never have experienced our sites before due to a variety of circumstances.” said Karen Stone, St. Mary’s County Museum Manager.

Museum Day tickets will be available for download at Smithsonianmag.com/MuseumDay beginning Aug. 18, 2021. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues Sept. 18, 2021. One ticket is permitted per email address. For more information, as well as a list of participating museums, which will be continually updated as more museums continue to register, can be found at Smithsonianmag.com/MuseumDay.

