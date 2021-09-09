LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation & Parks Department has launched a new website for the Wellness & Aquatics Center (WAC), opening Monday, Sept. 13. The department’s website provides information for class offerings, operating hours, membership options and facility amenities. Visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/wellnesscenter for the details.

Additionally, the department continues to recruit for all staff positions. Lifeguards and swim instructors are needed for immediate openings. Please visit the jobs website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs for details and to apply.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved a lease agreement on Aug. 31, 2021, with the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) designating the Wellness and Aquatics Center, located on the Leonardtown Campus, to be managed by the Department of Recreation & Parks.

For additional information regarding the Wellness and Aquatics Center, please contact Marva Kumpf at marva.kumpf@stmarysmd.com.

Like this: Like Loading...