Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recently launched a new diagnostic program, i-Ready, for students. The program features adaptive assessments that build on student responses to provide teachers with data to best support their students.

Initial assessments started at schools last week, and include both reading and mathematics. The high school i-Ready assessment window closes Sept. 24, and the middle and elementary school windows close next month. Data from the initial i-Ready assessments will help teachers determine areas of mastery, but also provide data on areas for growth and improvement. Additionally, teachers will use the program to monitor student progress throughout the school year.

The initial assessment is not designed to provide a grade or score for a student. The question structure adjusts to student responses. For example, if a student answers several questions correctly in a row, the program will adjust and provide students with more challenging questions. If a student answers several questions in a row incorrectly, the program will adjust and provide slightly easier questions.

Additionally, the initial diagnostics will provide detailed results for each student. Teachers will use the data to identify strengths and weaknesses, and plan instruction to support growth and target areas of improvement.

Teachers will continue to use i-Ready to monitor student progress throughout the school year. Students will complete additional assessments using i-Ready in January (elementary and high school students), and February through March (middle school students).

Additional information about i-Ready is posted on the CCPS website here. An overview video is posted online here.

Like this: Like Loading...