The Board of County Commissioners invites the public to attend a remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Charles County Government Building flagpole (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata), to remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The event will commemorate all those killed, injured, or otherwise affected; and honor those who gave their lives to save others. It will include a special recognition of the Charles County residents who died at the Pentagon.

The ceremony will include remarks by County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. and County Administrator Mark Belton; a moment of silence; presentation of a commemorative coin; “Ringing for Remembrance” bell-ringing ceremony; and a reflection on this day in history from the perspective of our first responders on the front lines.

Those attending the ceremony should use the Talbot Street entrance to the Charles County Government Building.

To further commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a special edition of the “Inside Your County Government” video is available for viewing. It features Charles County residents Phil Perry and Elizabeth King as they reflect on their experiences working for the Alexandria Fire Department and at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. Residents can view the video online.

