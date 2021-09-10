ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Junior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) had herself a day Wednesday afternoon as Kaufman recorded her second career hat trick in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team (2-1) to a non-conference win Wednesday afternoon. The Seahawks posted a 5-1 victory over the visiting Virginia Wesleyan University Marlins (0-2).

How It Happened

Sophomore forward Hayden Kesner (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) notched her third score of the season in the 10th minute of the game as Kesner put in a loose ball just inside the far post.

(Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) notched her third score of the season in the 10th minute of the game as put in a loose ball just inside the far post. On the Seahawks’ next goal, Kesner sent in a cross from the right side to center of the circle, where Kaufman was waiting and one-timed the pass into the back of the cage for her first of the day and a 2-0 SMCM lead in the 27th minute.

sent in a cross from the right side to center of the circle, where was waiting and one-timed the pass into the back of the cage for her first of the day and a 2-0 SMCM lead in the 27th minute. Virginia Wesleyan collected its first goal of the season 28 seconds before halftime, cutting its deficit in half behind Stephanie Hoke’s tally.

Kaufman struck again early in the third period as senior captain Gabrielle Corder (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County) drove in the ball from the sideline to the top center of the circle where Kaufman corralled the pass and flicked it to the left of the Marlins’ goalkeeper at 32:47.

struck again early in the third period as senior captain (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County) drove in the ball from the sideline to the top center of the circle where corralled the pass and flicked it to the left of the Marlins’ goalkeeper at 32:47. Less than three minutes later, Kaufman was back at her scoring ways. This time, senior Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) fired in a shot that rebounded off the pads of VWU’s goalie for a 4-1 Seahawk advantage.

was back at her scoring ways. This time, senior (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) fired in a shot that rebounded off the pads of VWU’s goalie for a 4-1 Seahawk advantage. Sophomore midfielder Anna Eaton’s (Silver Spring, Md./James Hubert Blake) first collegiate goal at 48:28 sealed the 5-1 victory for St. Mary’s College.

Inside the Box Score

SMCM dominated all offensive categories as the Seahawks posted a 33-6 shot advantage as well as a 14-6 edge in penalty corners.

Top Performers

Kaufman finished the game with three goals while Kesner added a goal and an assist.

finished the game with three goals while added a goal and an assist. In goal, sophomore goalie Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) needed just three saves to register her second win.

(Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) needed just three saves to register her second win. Manthos racked up 21 stops as the Marlins remain winless on the young season.

Notes

St. Mary’s College has now claimed 14 straight wins against the Marlins.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sep. 11 vs. Shenandoah (1-1) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 12:00 p.m.

