ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team defeated Eastern Mennonite this evening (Sept 8) in their third match of the season. The Seahawks edged the Royals, 2-0.

How it Happened

The Seahawks posed as a major offensive threat this evening with 11 shots compared to Eastern Mennonite’s four. In the 19th minute of the match, first-year forward, Ella Raines found the back of the net after firing off two shots on goal.

found the back of the net after firing off two shots on goal. The remainder of the first half was a power struggle. The Seahawks displayed a strong defensive front, facing two shots from the Royals. Diana Clay fired off one more shot to close out the first half with a score of 1-0.

fired off one more shot to close out the first half with a score of 1-0. After half-time, the Seahawks maintained a solid offensive effort, tallying 14 shots compared to the Royal’s three. Ashley Yurich contributed four shots alongside Raines who added another four.

contributed four shots alongside Raines who added another four. In the 73rd minute, Mary Quinn scored her first goal of the 2021 season, bringing the score to 2-0. The Seahawks were able to keep the Royals out of their offensive end and secured the win in regulation time.

Inside the Box Score

Raines contributed eight shots this evening which was good for the best on the team. The Seahawks had seven different shooters against the Royals. Kylie Wells earned her second shutout today and now maintains a 100% save percentage.

earned her second shutout today and now maintains a 100% save percentage. The Royal’s goalkeeper, Aja Laun, tallied ten saves this evening.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sept 11 vs. Washington & Lee | Salisbury, Md. | SU Women’s Soccer Classic | 1:00 PM

