College of Southern Maryland (CSM) students who complete an associate’s degree at CSM can now set their sights on Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies thanks to a new transfer agreement that guarantees admission to the Washington, D.C. university.

Graduates of CSM with an associate’s degree and a 3.0 GPA will be eligible to continue their education through Georgetown’s Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies (BALS) program, a part-time bachelor’s completion program at Georgetown. Students do not have to earn a specific associate’s degree to qualify. Once at Georgetown, they can pursue one of many concentrations, such as business and entrepreneurship, humanities, professional media and communication, individualized study or international relations.

“We are incredibly excited to offer our students the opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degree at one of our region’s premier institutions,” said CSM Coordinator of Transfer and Articulation Jacqui Rogers. “We are looking forward to working with Georgetown to identify pathways that will help students effectively apply their CSM degrees to the concentrations offered through the BALS program.”

To earn a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies from Georgetown, students must complete 120 credits, including core courses (all of which are available online), concentration courses, and elective courses. Graduates of CSM can transfer up to 64 credits, including those earned through military training, toward this total. Transfer credits will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by the BALS program.

“Georgetown University is committed to fostering an inclusive and vibrant community, and I am thrilled to welcome these dedicated, hardworking individuals to our campus,” said Dean of Georgetown University’s School of Continuing StudiesKelly Otter. “Not only will these students be able to explore a variety of pathways and expand their opportunities, but Georgetown’s School of Continuing Studies will also benefit from adding unique, diverse perspectives to our community.”

Once admitted to the BALS program, transfer students may be eligible for financial aid and are subject to the same tuition charges as other BALS students. Tuition is posted on the School of Continuing Studies tuition page.

CSM students who meet certain criteria are given priority enrollment or guaranteed admission into colleges and universities worldwide. CSM offers more than 150 transfer agreements with more than 50 partnering universities and that number grows weekly. Learn more by visiting CSM’s transfer agreements webpage.

