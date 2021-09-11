[McLean, VA] September 10, 2021 – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Southern Maryland is shifting from a large gathering at Asbury Solomons on Saturday, Sept. 18 to a “Walk from Home,” with participants walking in their neighborhoods.

“To ensure the safety of our walkers, volunteers and staff, we are encouraging all participants registered for this Walk to participate by walking from home in their community,” said Kate Rooper, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter. “While the recent Delta variant surge is impacting the way we walk, it doesn’t change the reason we walk. More than ever, with the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide unpaid care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Maryland alone, there are more than 110,000 people living with the disease and 238,000 caregivers.

To enhance the walk from home experience, the updated Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app creates an opportunity for the community to connect. On Walk day, through the app, participants will be able to track their Walk from Home on a route map including an augmented reality start and finish line. Additionally, participants can watch a prerecorded Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony, and access an augmented reality Promise Garden where they can select and personalize a flower representing their connection to the disease and plant it among others.

The mobile app also can be used to track participant’s fundraising progress, deposit check donations, and message team members and donors via text message, email, WhatsApp, and Snapchat.

To register and receive the latest updates on Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk .

