DEAR ABBY: My daughter passed away last year, and we received custody of our grandson, who was 15 months old at the time. He is now nearly 2 1/2 years old. My daughter wanted him to call me Mamaw because that’s what she called my mother, so I’ve always referred to myself that way, but recently, he has started calling me Mommy.

I say Mamaw back to him and sometimes he will say Mamaw, but more often it’s Mommy. I’m uncomfortable not honoring my daughter as his mommy. We display her photos, and he will say that that’s his mommy, but I also don’t want to hurt his feelings by saying I’m not his mom… Read More

