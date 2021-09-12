ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – It was a tough day in the office for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team Saturday afternoon as the Seahawks were shut out for the first time this season. St. Mary’s College (2-2) dropped a 4-0 non-conference decision to the visiting Shenandoah University Hornets (2-1) at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

How It Happened

The Seahawks limited Shenandoah to just four in the first half and held the Hornets scoreless until the final three minutes of the half.

St. Mary’s College didn’t take its first shot until the 21st minute when senior captain Gabrielle Corder’s (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County) shot was blocked.

SU finally broke through at 27:02 when the Hornets scored off their first penalty corner of the contest. Kelsey Jones finished off a pass from Kylee Tuebner for her third of the season.

Cassidy Morrison doubled Shenandoah’s lead just three minutes into the second half with an unassisted for her fourth of the season.

The Seahawks were held without a single shot in the third stanza while the Hornets continued to add to their lead. Jones and Morrison both picked up their second scores of the afternoon to give SU a 4-0 advantage with the fourth quarter remaining.

St. Mary’s College kept Shenandoah off the scoreboard in the fourth while the Seahawks fired off five shots but were unable to put one past Katie Garman, who made all three of her stops in the final 15.

Inside the Box Score

Shenandoah edged the Seahawks, 4-3, in penalty corners while owning a 12-8 shot advantage.

Top Performers

Corder and junior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) paced St. Mary’s College with three shots each while sophomore goalie Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) finished with four saves.

Jones and Morrison each finished the day with two goals while Garman had three stops for her first solo shutout of 2021.

Notes

Shenandoah has won five of the last six meetings with the Seahawks’ last win over SU coming on September 25, 2019, in Winchester, Va., by a 2-1 decision.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sep. 15 at Randolph-Macon (1-2) – Ashland, Va. – 7:00 p.m

