(Waldorf, MD, September 12, 2021) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell shy of a four-game series sweep on Sunday afternoon, losing a nail-biter to the York Revolution, 8-4. The Blue Crabs had a number of opportunities to take advantage of York Revolution pitching but hit just 3-14 with runners in scoring position. The Blue Crabs continue to find themselves in a race for first place in the Atlantic League North Division despite the loss on Sunday.

A two-run home run off the bat of James Harris got things started for the Revolution, but they were silenced for a few innings by Misael Siverio who finished the game striking out seven. In a back-and-forth affair, the Crabs took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, but that wouldn’t be enough.

The middle innings were back-and-forth before the Revolution capped things off in the top of the ninth inning with a three-run shot from JC Encarnacion who replaced an injured Melky Mesa in the middle of a game. Dalton Geekie (L, 2-2) takes the loss as he struggled in his second outing in as many days finishing with a final line of 0.1 innings pitched, and two runs were given up.

The Blue Crabs have an off day on Monday before they take on the North Division-leading Long Island Ducks with their ace on the hill in Daryl Thompson. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

Like this: Like Loading...