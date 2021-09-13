Published by

NJ.com

DEAR ABBY: My husband retired a few months ago. I was a stay-at-home mom for most of our married life but have worked part-time for several years. I always took care of all the household chores because he supported us financially. Now he’s retired, and nothing has changed.

I’m still doing all the cooking, cleaning, laundry, taking care of the business matters, and working part-time. Although I have always done whatever it takes to keep the peace, I am becoming increasingly resentful. I don’t know how to break this pattern. I’ve never had the nerve to speak up and express my anger or frustration… Read More

Like this: Like Loading...