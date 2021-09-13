SALISBURY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team played in their second game of the SU Women’s Soccer Classic today (Sept 12) against Methodist University. The Seahawks came back from trailing the Monarchs to win, 2-1.

How it Happened

The Monarchs secured an early lead, netting a goal at 1:47 into regulation time. After firing off five shots, the Seahawks were able to answer back with a goal of their own from Diana Clay . Clay found the back of the net off of a corner kick, bringing the match to a tied game.

. Clay found the back of the net off of a corner kick, bringing the match to a tied game. The Seahawks were able to fire off ten shots this afternoon in the first half. After their first goal, St. Mary’s College tallied four more shots in the first half, two of them from senior midfielder, Ashley Yurich . After their first goal, the Monarchs were unable to get another shot off leaving their shot count at one in the first half.

. After their first goal, the Monarchs were unable to get another shot off leaving their shot count at one in the first half. St. Mary’s College outshot Methodist in the second half as well, tallying ten shots compared to their three. In the 73rd minute of play, Nefret Perunko placed the ball perfectly, for Ella Raines to find the back of the net, bringing the score to 2-1.

placed the ball perfectly, for to find the back of the net, bringing the score to 2-1. St. Mary’s College offense fired off three more shots in Methodist’s defensive end before the second half was over. The Seahawks secured their third win of the 2021 season in regulation time with a score of 2-1.

Inside the Box Score

Raines now leads the team in goals and shots with two and 20 respectively in the 2021 season. Perunko contributed the first assist for the Seahawks this season and now leads the team with one.

Emma Tawney did not snag any saves today as their one shot on goal, lead to a goal for Methodist. Tawney now holds a 77.8 save percentage.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sept 15 at Stevenson | 7:00 PM | Mustang Stadium

