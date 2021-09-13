On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 6:45 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the report of a single motor vehicle crash in the area of Hollywood Road and Tin Top Hill Lane in Hollywood. Upon arrival, deputies found a single motorcycle had left the roadway. The male rider was located near the crashed motorcycle and CPR was in progress. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS personnel a short time later. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Richard William Radvany, age 52 of Lusby, was traveling northbound on Hollywood Road when he passed a vehicle on the double yellow line of the highway. Radvany lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway after re-entering the northbound lane. The motorcycle struck a mailbox and fence pole, ejecting Radvany.

At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. It is unknown at this time if alcohol is a factor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the crash and have not already provided a statement is asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at 301-475-4200, ext. 78059 or email dale.reppel@stmarysmd.com .

