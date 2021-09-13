BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the launch of the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project, a community-based, door-to-door canvassing effort to directly engage Marylanders living in areas with low vaccination rates. Canvassing will begin in mid-September and will continue through June 2022.

“We have made tremendous progress in vaccinating Marylanders against COVID-19, yet we understand that some unvaccinated residents still need more information,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “By going door-to-door and sharing information, we can help more Marylanders make an informed decision about getting vaccinated as we continue our efforts to ensure there is no arm left behind.”

Funded through a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cooperative agreement, the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project supports broad-based vaccine distribution to ensure greater vaccine equity and access to those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

MDH’s Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities (MHHD) has awarded $2 million to 20 community-based organizations to provide hard-to-reach Marylanders with enhanced access to vaccines, testing, and health education resources.

Canvassers will conduct door-to-door visits in areas identified through ZIP code analysis as having low vaccination uptake and will provide information on local vaccination locations and testing. MDH conducted training with participating community organizations, including lessons on COVID-related medical terminology and translation, cultural competency, and personal safety.

“We’re urging everyone in these most vulnerable communities to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” said MHHD Deputy Director Dr. Mark Martin. “These door-to-door efforts are important in generating awareness, addressing vaccine hesitancy through education, and saving lives.”

A list of grantees who have accepted awards to date is available from MHHD.

For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland visit covidLINK.maryland.gov.

For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

