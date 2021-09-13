Patricia Wehner, MD, FACS

Clinton, MD(September 13, 2021)–MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is pleased to welcome Patricia Wehner, MD, FACS, a board-certified and fellowship-trained breast surgeon who recently joined the hospital as site director of its MedStar Breast Health Program. Prior to coming to MedStar Southern Maryland, Dr. Wehner practiced at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown. She also currently practices at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC, and will continue seeing patients at this location as well.

Dr. Wehner attended the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, prior to starting a residency in general surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. She then completed a breast oncology fellowship at the University of Southern California. As part of the specialty care provided at MedStar Southern Maryland in Clinton, Maryland, Dr. Wehner treats an array of conditions such as ductal carcinoma in situ, inflammatory breast cancer, invasive breast cancer, Paget’s disease of the breast and Phyllodes tumor. Surgical procedures offered for patients include axillary node dissection, lumpectomy, and breast conservation with oncoplasty as well as mastectomy.

“I knew at age seven that I wanted to be a doctor. And, I chose to work with breast cancer patients because of the special closeness I can build with women at this vulnerable time in their lives,” Dr. Wehner said. “You can be assured that I will treat patients referred to me with the utmost respect, while providing individualized care that is expected from MedStar Health.”

Dr. Wehner is currently the Associate Program Director of the MedStar Georgetown Breast Fellowship and an Assistant Professor of Surgery at Georgetown University. She won a Scientific Impact Award in 2013 from the American Society of Breast Surgeons and is also a recipient of the Alliance of Independent Academic Medical Centers’ Excellence in Patient Quality and Care Award. Dr. Wehner also earned the distinguished role of being part of the MedStar Teaching Scholars Program for MedStar Health Research Institute.

For appointments with Dr. Wehner at MedStar Southern Maryland, please call 301-877-5607. To learn more, visit MedStarSouthernMaryland.org/Wehner.

