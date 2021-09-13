STEVENSON, MD — The Saint Mary’s Men’s Cross Country team was back on the road this Saturday morning ready to take on their second invitational of the season. The Seahawks competed in the Shannon Henretty Invitational hosted by Stevenson University. The Seahawks ran an 8k race and placed first of the three teams with 27 points.

Men’s XC Team Starting Race Out Strong

Stevenson pulled into second place with 48 points as Mount St. Mary’s followed close behind with 50 points.

Top Performers

The top five Seahawk performers today were Micahel Wade, Logan Musumeci , Tyler Wilson , Willam Christophel and Nathan Sayers .

Wade was ready to step up and take charge of this race and led the Seahawks to victory earning first place this morning. Musumeci stayed close behind and took second place for Saint Mary’s. Wilson was up next and came in fifth for the Hawks while Christophel earned a ninth place. Sayers would close out the top five for the Seahawks taking tenth place overall.

There were 30 runners total for the Men’s race today.

Coming Up

The Cross Country team will be heading to Dickinson University to compete in the Dickinson Long-Short Invitational. The race is set for Sept. 25th and will begin at 10:30 AM.

