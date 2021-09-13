SALISBURY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team fell to Washington and Lee University this evening in a non-conference match in Salisbury, Md. Salisbury University is hosting the SU Women’s Soccer Classic this weekend (Sept 11-12) with the two teams attending. The Generals beat the Seahawks, 2-0.

How it Happened

The Generals took an early lead scoring in the seventh minute of the match. The Seahawks stayed composed facing ten shots in the first half in their defensive end. In the 14th minute of the half, first-year Ella Raines fired off a shot that fell just wide of the cage.

fired off a shot that fell just wide of the cage. In the 40th minute, Megan Tazza fired off a shot that was blocked. The first half ended with the Seahawks trailing the Generals, 1-0. Starting the second half with pace, Washington and Lee tallied two shots both falling wide of the goal. In the 59th minute of play, Gabby Manning contributed one to the Seahawks’ two shots in the second half.

Haines recorded a second save of the match off a shot from Generals' Grace Wielechowki. Sophomore midfielder, Flor Katz-Starr added a shot on goal that was saved by Washington and Lee goalkeeper, Grace Coombs.

added a shot on goal that was saved by Washington and Lee goalkeeper, Grace Coombs. St. Mary’s College defense faced six shots on their defensive end before the Generals found the back of the net again to bring the score to 2-0.

Inside the Box Score

Haines made her 2021 debut tonight in goal and tallied two saves. Raines now leads the team in shooting with 15 total this season.

Katz-Starr tallied her third shot this afternoon and now holds a 66.7% shots on goal percentage, which is good for second on the team.

Sept 12 vs. Methodist University | 12:00 PM | Salisbury, Md.

