Prince Frederick, Maryland – On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Office on Aging honored Calvert Meals on Wheels, Inc. with a proclamation. Shirl Hendley, President, CMOW, accepted the honor from Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart.

From left-Steven Weems, Christopher Gadway, Mike Hart, Shirl Hendley, Kelly McConkey, Earl Hance

The declaration paid tribute to the many local citizens who chose to take time out of their demanding lives to help make the CMOW program successful. And make a significant, positive contribution to the social well-being of Calvert seniors. In addition, CMOW was honored for providing invaluable service to the homebound for 39 years. The proclamation honored volunteer drivers, board members, and delivery route coordinators.

On August 27, 2021, the estate of Barbara A. Tyler presented CMOW with a donation for $200. The check was presented to CMOW President Shirl Hendley by Bessie Y. Hoskins, Executor. Barbara A. Tyler was born with incurable sickle cell anemia. She experienced how important it was to receive unconditional love and economic support from others early. She was always overwhelmed by her friends and neighbors’ generosity. Because of that, she believed in “paying it forward” and helping the needy, especially seniors at her church. She was also interested in people whom she thought needed her the most. Her interests led her to become a dedicated public servant. The DC Government employed her as an Executive Assistant to District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser until her retirement.

Pictured from left-Shirl Hendley, President, Calvert Meals on Wheels and Bessie Hoskins, Executor, Barbara A. Tyler Estate

CMOW’s mission is to help homebound people who cannot prepare meals live more independently. CMOW delivers a meal and a smile five days a week. CMOW is a volunteer organization governed by a Board of Directors. Volunteers consist of drivers who provide meals, delivery route coordinators who manage eight routes throughout the county, and board members.

Calvert Office on Aging (OOA) is the central contact point for clients and assists CMOW in the program’s overall operation. CMOW is a United Way Agency and participates in the Combined Federal and Maryland Charities Campaigns. Anyone needing CMOW services should call 410-535-4606 or 301-855-1170.

