The Department of Public Works is partnering with the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center and the University of Maryland Extension to host a rain barrel and compost workshop event. This event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, in the Public Works Facilities Building parking lot (10430 Audie Lane, La Plata). Workshops are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Register a www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach. Advanced registration is required. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Rain Barrel Workshop

Take home a rain barrel and learn proper in-home installation techniques, practical uses for rain barrels, and how to reduce the impact of runoff on local waterways.

Become eligible for a stormwater remediation fee credit. Residents within the Town of La Plata and the Town of Indian Head are not eligible to receive the Stormwater Remediation Fee Credit.

For more information, contact Jackie Takacs at 240-393-6508 or jtakacs@umd.edu or Stephanie Lowery at 301-932-3440.

Composting Workshop

In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the basics of home composting.Registrants can receive a free plastic GEOBIN® or get instructions on making a wire bin at home.

For more information, call Meg Romero at 301-932-3599.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258

