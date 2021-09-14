LATHAM, N.Y. –Junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Silver Spring, Md./Montgomery Blair)was named the United East Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending September 12 as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

deLone-Bellsey held it down in goal for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team as the Seahawks remained undefeated on the young season with two more wins, improving to 5-0.



The 6-1 goalie began the weekend by making a season-best five saves in a 2-1 victory over Dickinson College on September 11.



The next day, he followed up that performance with his second solo shutout of the season, turning away three shots in a 1-0 triumph over No. 16 Swarthmore College.



deLone-Bellsey is currently tied for the conference lead with two shutouts while ranking third with 0.50 goals-against average and fourth with an 0.857 save percentage.



The Seahawks will be back in action on Wednesday, September 15, when St. Mary’s College hosts the Spartans of York College of Pennsylvania at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium under the lights at 7:00 p.m.



2021 United East Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Players of the Week

Sept. 6 – Michael Albers , Penn State Harrisburg, Gr., D

, Penn State Harrisburg, Gr., D Sept. 13 – Liam deLone-Bellsey, St. Mary’s College, Jr., GK

