WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a new version of an election reform bill that is a top priority of President Joe Biden, amid a wave of Republican state legislatures imposing restrictions on voting.

Senator Amy Klobuchar and seven fellow Democrats, including moderates such as Joe Manchin, introduced the bill that would set national standards for states to follow as they administer elections.

The Democratic senators said their bill, dubbed the “Freedom to Vote Act,” would ensure that all qualified voters can request mail-in ballots and have at least 15 days of early voting. The legislation also would allow people to register to vote as late as Election Day.

“Following the 2020 elections in which more Americans voted than ever before, we have seen unprecedented attacks on our democracy in states across the country,” the senators said in a statement.

But with Republicans accusing Democrats of a "power grab" that would rob states of their ability to fashion voting rules, the legislation faces a tough battle in the Senate, which is divided 50-50 between the two parties

