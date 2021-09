Published by

Tribune News Service

The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 6:

1. Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

2. Peter Rabbit 2

3. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

4.The Gateway

5. The Girl Who Got Away

6. Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

7. A Quiet Place Part II

8. Great White

9. Wrath of Man

10. Spirit Untamed

