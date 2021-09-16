Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D. presented her middle school redistricting recommendation to the Board of Education at its Sept. 14 meeting, suggesting Proposal A with no modifications.

The middle school redistricting process is comprehensive and focuses on expanding the attendance zone at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. Stoddert is undergoing a complete renovation and expansion that will increase the state-rated capacity for students from 711 to 975.

In a presentation to the Board, Assistant Superintendent of Supporting Services Michael Heim said the recommendation moves a smaller number of current Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students and better balances growth in neighborhoods zoned for Stoddert and Milton M. Somers Middle School. These neighborhoods are in growth areas of St. Charles and La Plata. Proposal A moves 992 students and slightly shifts the enrollments at all eight middle schools.

Navarro said she recommends Proposal A with no changes because it focuses on capacity needs at all middle schools.

“We are making a redistricting solution based on capacity. I am recommending Proposal A because it has the least amount of student movement and maximizes the use of our facilities. We are also looking at areas where we will have high or expected growth and Proposal A puts us on a three to five-year rollout where our buildings are fully used. I respect the work of the committees and at this point in time, I am recommending Proposal A as presented,” Navarro said.

The middle school redistricting takes effect in August 2022 and coincides with the completion of the renovation of Stoddert.

The Board will accept comments on the Superintendent’s proposal at two public hearings planned for later this month. The first hearing is 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, in person at Westlake High School. The second hearing is 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, virtually through Zoom.

Click here for the virtual hearing link The passcode is 842223. Those interested in joining the virtual hearing will need an active Zoom account to participate.

Community members are encouraged to attend the public hearings and provide comments to the Board about the superintendent’s recommendation. Comments can be shared electronically to redistrict@ccboe.com.

A complete overview of redistricting, the proposals and interactive maps are posted on the CCPS redistricting website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/redistricting-middle-school-ql.

