Addison Likins, a local artist from La Plata, installed his sculpture last week at Oxon Hill Manor in Oxon Hill, Md for a two-year exhibit “Past and Present”. The exhibition, which runs until September 15, 2023, was scheduled to open September 13, 2021, and is presented by the Washington Sculptors Group and Oxon Hill Manor, a facility of the Arts and Cultural Heritage Division of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

“Dance Like No One is Watching”, a sculpture by local Charles County artist Addison Likins, is displayed in the distance at right, at the Oxon Hill Manor in Oxon Hill, Md. The Manor property is near the National Harbor and MGM National Harbor. The exhibit is being presented by the Washington Sculptors Group and Oxon Hill Manor. The exhibit opened September 13 and runs through September 15, 2023. Likins is a 30 year resident of the county and a retired Senior Analyst from Prince George’s County Public Schools who returned to his art six years ago as a sculptor and fine arts photographer. He regularly shows in galleries throughout the DMV.

Likins, and ten other participating artists, are all members of the Washington Sculptors Group. Sara Caporaletti, who coordinated the event with participating artists, said the artists aremostly around the DMV area, but a couple of them are from New York, Pittsburgh, and North Carolina, respectively.

Caporaletti, Visual Arts Assistant for the Arts and Cultural Heritage Division for M-NCPPC,Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County, added that “The final date for the reception is still pending with Oxon Hill…which has an extensive fall event schedule, but most likely will be sometime in mid-October.”

Likins said that his sculpture in this exhibit, which is titled “Dance Like No One is Watching” was a recent work that won the Juror’s Award at The Circle Gallery in Annapolis along with the Conley Award for 3-D Art at the Maryland Federation of Art’s spring member show, and was selected for a juried show at the Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts in Fredericksburg, Va. this summer.

Likins is a 30 year resident of the county and a retired Senior Analyst from Prince George's County Public Schools who returned to his art six years ago as a sculptor and fine arts photographer. He regularly shows in galleries throughout the DMV.

Likins has lived in Charles County with his wife, Hortencia Likins, for the past 30 years, where his sons Carlos and Jacob graduated from county high schools. He is a member of the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Mattawoman Creek Arts Center, The Maryland Federation of Art, and American MENSA.

In the past six years, following his retirement in 2011 from Prince George’s County Public Schools after 32 years, he has shown his sculptures and fine art photography, in Charles County galleries and in galleries and museums in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, and Delaware. He currently has an exhibition at the Commissioners Gallery at the Charles County Government Building in La Plata and has examples of his work on display at the Anne Marie Gardens Gallery in Solomons Island and the Mattawoman Art Center in Marbury, Md.

He was recently notified by Google Corporation that his photographs had surpassed 100 million views on Google Maps and have had photographs appear on the cover of national Mensa Magazine in the past. In 2018 and 2020, Likins won art awards from the Kensington, MD based Beacon Newspapers for sculpture, writing, and photography in their semiannual competition and won best in the show for photography at the last Charles County Fair and this past spring was selected for the Artists of Maryland: Visual Art Book published by the Maryland State Arts Council.

Likins is a graduate of James Madison University and attended Ferrum College, the University of Maryland, and the University of Virginia graduate school.

