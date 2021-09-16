The smuggling of contraband into a correctional facility is a serious issue and hazard for both staff and inmates. Nationwide, the introduction of contraband into a facility by smugglers often results in injuries and deaths in correctional institutions.







With those factors in mind, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County earlier this year approved the $170,250 purchase of a full-body scanner for the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

On Sept. 10, 2021, the Clear Pass Full Body Security Screening System was assembled and installed at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center and will soon be put into use.

“We appreciate the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County’s support in this significant investment in public safety at our Detention and Rehabilitation Center,” said Mary Ann Thompson, Deputy Warden of the facility. “Our Corrections staff diligently searches inmates and offenders upon their entrance into the jail for contraband and this investment in technology offers another layer of security and redundancy in their efforts,” she said.

