The College of Southern Maryland men’s soccer team now holds a 2-2 record after losing 3-0 to the CCBC Catonsville Cardinals on September 7 and beating the Allegany College of Maryland Trojans 8-0 on September 9.

Against the Cardinals, CSM gave up two goals in the first half before allowing the third in the second half. Goalkeeper Richard Miller made six saves in each half.

The Hawks were outshot 12-4 in the first half and 13-3 in the second half. Thomas Larsen and Luke Seep each registered three shots while Oscar Perez added one.

The Hawks’ eight goals against Allegany were the most they’ve scored in a game since they trounced the Trojans 10-0 to end the fall 2019 regular season on October 22.

Jakai Washington recorded a hat trick while Matthew Roseto scored a brace. Zachary Wagner, Hassan Turay, and Talla Jagne contributed one goal apiece.

Wagner put the Hawks on the board first with a free-kick goal in the 17th minute. CSM later scored three goals in quick succession toward the end of the first half to take a 4-0 lead into halftime. Washington notched his first goal in the 36th minute, finishing easily at the face of the goal after fighting his way past Allegany defenders. In a flash, the Hawks were up 3-0 after Hassan Turay scored 30 seconds later on a breakaway with an assist from Washington. Washington netted his second goal minutes later to put CSM ahead 4-0.

Washington completed his hat trick on a spectacular goal in the 51st minute. Yohan Ouedraogo sent a cross in from the left side to Washington who finished by jumping and one-timing his shot in the air into the left side of the goal, giving the Hawks a 5-0 lead.

Matthew Roseto scored his brace on goals in the 59th and 71st minutes with Larsen providing assists on both. Jagne added CSM’s final goal in the 90th minute.

CSM allowed Allegany only two shots with none coming in the second half.

CSM’s next game is scheduled for September 16 at 5 p.m. on the road against the Prince George’s Community College Owls.

