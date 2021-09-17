1 in 3 think it should be mandatory for all motorists to have a dashcam.

71% of respondents believe that after a certain age, drivers should need to take their driving test again.

Infographic included.

Prior to working from home over the last year, most of us used our cars on an almost daily basis, practicing the important road safety rules and basic parking skills we’ve stored in our long-term memory bank since first learning to drive. While being in lockdown may have saved on gas costs, some of us may find our gears a little rusty when it comes to driving nowadays, and we’re not just talking about the vehicle gearbox… Perhaps you’re finding it difficult to recall what specific road signs mean; or maybe you’re forgetting things like speed limits, safety checks or switching on the blinkers on time…

GuntherKia.com surveyed 4,000 drivers across the country to find out how many think they’d pass a hypothetical road exam now. The survey discovered that overall, over 1 in 10 Marylanders (14%) admit they’d fail their driving test if they had to take it now, after being out of practice over the course of the pandemic (compared to a national average of 18%).

License to Fail Infographic

When asked if they would be more likely to fail the practical or theory part of the driving test, almost 1 in 5 said it would be the practical side they’d flunk. Perhaps this is why 71% of respondents believe that after a certain age, drivers should need to take their driving test again… Especially considering more than a third (34%) of drivers admit they’ve developed bad driving habits since originally getting their license. Although 39% think it should be mandatory for all motorists to have a dashcam – possibly to monitor these poor road habits for safety reasons.

And more than a third (37%) of drivers believe the minimum driving age should be increased. Did you know you can get a learner’s permit at the age of just 14 years in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota?!

‘If the thought of returning to your usual driving routine intimidates you after not having driven in a while, be rest assured that you’re not alone in this. Many drivers may find it difficult and even anxiety-inducing to use roads again on a daily basis,’ says Joseph Gunther IV from GuntherKia.com. ‘If you can relate, perhaps take a couple hours on a weekend or on your day off to go over the routes you were once familiar with before the pandemic hit. This will allow you to refamiliarize yourself with road rules, as well as get used to operating your vehicle again.’

