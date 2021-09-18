Calvert Library has already begun hosting book discussions of this year’s statewide read,The Book of Delights: Essaysby Ross Gay.The Book of Delightsis a collection of lyrical essays. Gay wrote one essay per day over a tumultuous year and took the time to find “delights” in his everyday life. The essays range in topic from the beauties in nature to what it is to be a black man in America. Readers can look to Gay’s collection as a guide to finding their own daily “delights.”

One Maryland One Book is Maryland’s statewide community reading project and is the signature program of the Maryland Center for the Book at Maryland Humanities. This year-long project culminates with two months of public programs, using literature to spur conversations in communities around the state. One Maryland One Book is designed to bring diverse groups of Marylanders together in library, school, or community settings to share a common reading experience by discussing a work of literature and participating in related events.

“Our community is always very active in the One Maryland One Book project,” said Carrie Willson, Calvert Library Executive Director. “Our library staff have come up with creative, engaging events…of course, book discussions, and also prose and poetry writing workshops, an open mic, and even ‘delightful’ StoryWalks® with the American Chestnut Land Trust. There will also be a chance to meet the author virtually on October 4.”

Emily Mudd, Assistant Branch Manager at Fairview Branch, is coordinating the programs this year. She said, “We are particularly excited about the StoryWalks®. Bring your phone to scan the QR codes you encounter on your walk and we’ll read to you! You can even hear Nikki Giovanni reading one of her poems. We have one walk for children featuring “Going on a Bear Hunt” and one for everyone featuring a variety of poems and essays. We love this opportunity to partner with ACLT to bring literature, nature and well-being together.”

For more information call 410-535-0291.

