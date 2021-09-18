Hughesville, MD- Construction progress of the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) new Center for Health Sciences continues at the college’s Regional Hughesville Campus. Construction is currently on track for completion in fall 2022.

The Center for Health Sciences will be the second building on CSM’s Regional Hughesville Campus and will serve as a central, convenient location for the college’s health programs and instruction.

It will be approximately 50,000 square feet, designed to LEED standards, and will feature specialized health sciences laboratories for CSM’s programs in nursing, emergency medical services, rehabilitation, wellness and fitness, pharmacy technician, medical assisting, health information management, and medical coding, and medical laboratory technology.

The center will also include a clinical simulation center, collaborative learning spaces, classrooms, a computer lab, faculty and staff offices, a student success suite, and a large multipurpose meeting room.

The Center for Health Sciences is the second phase of construction at the Regional Hughesville Campus. The first phase was the completion of a 30,000-square-foot Center for Trades and Energy Training, which opened in 2017. Learn more and view a video of the new building online at www.csmd.edu/about/locations/regional-campus/center-for-health-sciences.html.

