BALTIMORE (September 17, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 11,900 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.9% in August. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 65,900 jobs.

The Professional and Business Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 3,600 jobs. Other sectors that experienced growth include Education and Health Services (2,300); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (1,900); Leisure and Hospitality (1,700); Other Services (900); and Mining, Logging, and Construction (600). Manufacturing jobs growth (1,300) is the largest in over a decade.

The Financial Activities sector decreased by 400 jobs and the Information sector decreased by 100 jobs.

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation.

