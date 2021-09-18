ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Senior captain Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) recorded his second multiple-goal game of the season Wednesday night as Panton scored twice in leading the No. 6 St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team to a 3-0 shutout of York College of Pennsylvania in non-conference action at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for their sixth consecutive victory.



How It Happened

Panton put the Seahawks on the scoreboard early, corralling a misplayed York clear and using his left foot to chip it into the top left corner from the top of the penalty box at 6:59.

put the Seahawks on the scoreboard early, corralling a misplayed York clear and using his left foot to chip it into the top left corner from the top of the penalty box at 6:59. First-year forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./Thomas S. Wootton) got in the action in the 22nd minute with his first collegiate goal. Ochman headed in a cross from junior defender Jack Eskay (Frederick, Md./Urbana) at the far post into the top right corner for the 2-0 St. Mary’s College lead.

(Rockville, Md./Thomas S. Wootton) got in the action in the 22nd minute with his first collegiate goal. headed in a cross from junior defender (Frederick, Md./Urbana) at the far post into the top right corner for the 2-0 St. Mary’s College lead. The Seahawks would head into halftime with the two-goal advantage as only one of York’s six shots were on target.

For Panton’s second goal of the night, Eskay fired in a shot from the far sideline, which was denied by Brady Bixler, and Panton collected the rebound and rocketed it into the lower left corner in the 55th minute.

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s College edged the Spartans, 18-12, while dominating corner kicks by a 10-3 margin.

Top Performers

Panton ended the night with two goals on four shots while Eskay dished out a pair of assists.

ended the night with two goals on four shots while dished out a pair of assists. Junior goalkeeper Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) notched his third shutout (team’s fourth) with four stops.

(Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) notched his third shutout (team’s fourth) with four stops. Tyler Howlettled the Spartans with three shots whileBixlerfinished with two saves.

Notes

The Seahawks are enjoying their best six-game start since 2019 when St. Mary’s College posted a 5-0-1 mark.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sep. 18 at Morrisville State (2-2-1) – Morrisville, N.Y. – United East Conference – 1:00 p.m.

Sep. 19 at Wells (0-4-0) – Aurora, N.Y. – United East Conference – 12:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...