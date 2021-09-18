ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Senior captain Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) recorded his second multiple-goal game of the season Wednesday night as Panton scored twice in leading the No. 6 St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team to a 3-0 shutout of York College of Pennsylvania in non-conference action at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for their sixth consecutive victory.
How It Happened
- Panton put the Seahawks on the scoreboard early, corralling a misplayed York clear and using his left foot to chip it into the top left corner from the top of the penalty box at 6:59.
- First-year forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./Thomas S. Wootton) got in the action in the 22nd minute with his first collegiate goal. Ochman headed in a cross from junior defender Jack Eskay (Frederick, Md./Urbana) at the far post into the top right corner for the 2-0 St. Mary’s College lead.
- The Seahawks would head into halftime with the two-goal advantage as only one of York’s six shots were on target.
- For Panton’s second goal of the night, Eskay fired in a shot from the far sideline, which was denied by Brady Bixler, and Panton collected the rebound and rocketed it into the lower left corner in the 55th minute.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s College edged the Spartans, 18-12, while dominating corner kicks by a 10-3 margin.
Top Performers
- Pantonended the night with two goals on four shots whileEskaydished out a pair of assists.
- Junior goalkeeperLiam deLone-Bellsey(Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) notched his third shutout (team’s fourth) with four stops.
- Tyler Howlettled the Spartans with three shots whileBixlerfinished with two saves.
Notes
- The Seahawks are enjoying their best six-game start since 2019 when St. Mary’s College posted a 5-0-1 mark.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sep. 18 at Morrisville State (2-2-1) – Morrisville, N.Y. – United East Conference – 1:00 p.m.
- Sep. 19 at Wells (0-4-0) – Aurora, N.Y. – United East Conference – 12:00 p.m.