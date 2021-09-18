KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team found themselves ranked in the Top 10 of the first United Soccer Coaches Top 25 of the 2021 campaign. This is the first time St. Mary’s College men’s soccer as broken the Top 10.



With a 5-0 record to back their play on the pitch, including a 1-0 win over No. 16 Swarthmore College on September 12, the Seahawks landed at No. 6 on the national poll behind No. 1 Tufts University, No. 2 Franklin & Marshall College, No. 3 Washington & Lee University, No. 4 University of Rochester, and No. 5 University of Redlands. St. Mary’s College is also the top team in Region IV.



This is the highest-ever national ranking for the Seahawks men’s soccer program. The previous highest was No. 21 in the 2019 D3soccer.com Men’s Top 25, Week 4. In 2019, St. Mary’s College spent three weeks on the D3soccer.com Men’s Top 25, starting at 25th and reaching as high as 21st. Prior the 2019 season, the Seahawks had received votes in 2016 (5 times) and 2018 (twice) D3soccer.com Top 25 polls.

