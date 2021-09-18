St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been recognized as a 2020 Tree Campus Higher Education institution by the Arbor Day Foundation. Tree Campus Higher Education, a national program launched in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation, honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.

“This was a team effort that included hard work from all arboretum committee members including arboretum internDavid McDaniel, the sustainability fellowMadeleine Beller ’20, our campus arborist Justin Mattingly, our grounds staff led by Steve Gregory, and Director of Facilities Planning Maurice Schlesinger. They each deserve praise and I am extremely proud of the work they have done and the recognition that we have received,” said Thomas Brewer ’05, manager of environmental health, safety, and sustainability programs and head of the arboretum committee.

To obtain this distinction, St. Mary’s College met the five core standards for effective campus forest management, including establishment of a tree advisory committee, evidence of a campus tree care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance, and the sponsorship of student service learning projects.St. Mary’s College has been recognized by theArbor Day Foundationfor multiple years.

President of the Arbor Day Foundation Dan Lambe said in a letter to the College, “Over the past year, many have been reminded of the importance of nature to our physical and mental health. Your campus trees provide spaces of refuge and reflection to students, staff, faculty, and the community. Thank you for your contribution to this work.”

