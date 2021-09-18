Lexington Park, MD- On Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 5:07 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 45500 block of Poplar Lane in Lexington Park for the reported attempted robbery.

The victim advised deputies an unknown male approached him at his residence with his face concealed. The victim advised the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded property. The victim did not comply, and the suspect fled on foot.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division along with Sheriff’s Office K-9 and crime lab responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension 78118 or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com .

