The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball continued their season at home Wednesday evening against the Virginia Wesleyan Marlins. The Seahawks have been facing an uphill battle recently, having lost their last two competitions and were looking to make a comeback in tonight’s match. However, the Marlins would prevail, sweeping the Seahawks in three matches.

St. Marys-0 Virginia Wesleyan-3

How it Happened

The Marlins opened the first set strong against the Seahawks but the Hawks were ready for the challenge and pushed back. After going back and forth earning points the Marlins were able to pull away from the Hawks to secure the first set (20-25).

The second set proved to be harder for the Seahawks to make an impact as the Marlins brought the heat once again. Virginia Wesleyan was able to take the lead early and keep the Hawks at bay to claim set two (17-25).

The Hawks had taken three of their five matches this season to five sets and were ready to go the distance once more to try to overtake the Marlins who now had a 2-0 advantage going into set three. The Seahawks pushed themselves hard and put as much pressure on the Marlins as they could; however it would not be enough and the Seahawks would fall to Virginia Wesleyan (23-25).

Stats

Of the last ten matchups between the two teams the Seahawks have fallen to the Marlins (3-7).

The Seahawks have not beaten the Marlins since 2016, having lost the last four consecutive meetings.

Key Plays

Meghan Stevens would lead the way in digs tonight making 12 throughout the three set match. Ashley Welch executed five herself.

would lead the way in digs tonight making 12 throughout the three set match. executed five herself. Ashley Welch served three aces in the match against VWU. Her teammates Fatima Bouzid and Nicole Gibson would make one each in the match for the Hawks.

served three aces in the match against VWU. Her teammates and would make one each in the match for the Hawks. Taylor Wigglesworth was able to make nine kills for the Hawks in today’s match while Chanel Lucas added another six herself.

