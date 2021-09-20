AURORA, N.Y. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (4-2-2, 1-0-1 UEC) secured their first conference win this season against Wells College. The Seahawks traveled to Aurora N.Y. to take on the Wells Express and played lights out, with a final score of 7-0.

St. Mary’s College – 7, Wells College – 0

How it Happened

Just five minutes into play, Ella Raines found the back of the net for the Seahawks giving St. Mary’s College an early 1-0 lead. The Seahawks tallied 29 shots in the first half compared to Wells’ zero. After the first goal, the Seahawks contributed nine shots before Raines found the back of the net again, bringing the score to 2-0.

Raines, Megan Tazza, and Gracie Duch fired off three more shots before Flor Katz-Starr scored from an assist by Raines. St. Mary's College then held a three-point lead over the Express. In the 33rd minute of the first half, Tazza added a goal of her own which was her first of the 2021 season. Just before the first half was over, first-year Megan Stambaugh netted her first goal of the season, bringing the Seahawks' lead to 5-0 as the game entered halftime.

The Seahawks dominated offensively in the second half, firing off 25 shots total. In the 54th minute of play, Julia Faranetta earned a penalty kick after being fouled by Wells. Faranetta shot a perfectly placed shot and scored bringing St. Mary's College to a six-point lead.

After contributing 11 more shots, Raines earned a hat-trick scoring her third goal of the afternoon and the Seahawks' seventh goal overall. St. Mary's College remained hungry and added seven more shots to their total when regulation time ended and the victory was secured.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks reached a new season-high of 54 total shots in a game. Goalkeeper, Jennifer McCumber for Wells College faced 28 shots on goal from the Seahawks and recorded 20 saves.

The Seahawk defense did a great job keeping the Express out of the defensive end and ensuring no shots were taken on Audra Haines. St. Mary's College had five different goal scorers this afternoon and 15 different shooters.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sept 22 vs. Catholic University | 7:00 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

