LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 20, 2021) – In order to meet increased demand for COVID-19 testing locally, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is moving COVID-19 testing operations to the mass vaccination site at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department beginning September 22, 2021. COVID-19 testing will no longer be available at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown, though will continue to be available at the SMCHD Hub in Lexington Park.

SMCHD COVID-19 Testing (effective September 22, 2021)

Locations: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department at 24801 MD-235 in Hollywood Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Drive-thru only Behavioral Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Rd in Lexington Park Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Drive-thru, bike-thru, or walk up Enter from Saratoga Drive and follow directional signage (traffic pattern has changed from former PNC Bank)

Pre-registering is recommended for reduced wait times at both locations

No appointment or doctor’s order needed for testing

Free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

Available for those who live or work in St. Mary’s County

For more information or to pre-register, visit: smchd.org/covid-19-testing

“We are seeing sustained high community spread of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County. This has dramatically increased the demand for testing,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “The drive-thru site at Hollywood allows us to more efficiently manage heavy traffic flow and reduce wait times for our community members in need of testing or vaccination.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available in Hollywood and Lexington Park for anyone age 12 and older. Appointments are highly recommended; walk-ups will be accepted as vaccine supply allows. For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment. Pre-registration is available for those who are waiting to become eligible for their initial or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 updates and information, visit smchd.org/coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...