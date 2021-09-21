UPDATE September 21, 2021: On Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, a 16-year-old female was arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred on Sept. 15, 2021. Further investigation determined prior to the shooting, the juvenile suspect was arguing with a group of individuals and was observed walking to the vehicle where the victim and passenger were later injured and retrieved a handgun.

The suspect was seen getting into the passenger side of the vehicle and shooting towards the crowd. As the vehicle was leaving the area, a victim reported one or more individuals in the crowd shot at the car.

The juvenile suspect in the vehicle was positively identified and charged with the following:

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Handgun in Vehicle

Possession of Firearm/Minor

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Endangerment from Car

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

The juvenile was charged as an adult and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and remains incarcerated.

Due to a change in Maryland law, the juvenile will not be identified by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and no booking photograph will be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at Warren.Forinash@stmarysmd.com .

Great Mills, MD- On Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45500 block of Norris Road in Great Mills for the reported shooting.

Deputies located a female victim, age 28 of Lexington Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body. Preliminary investigation determined that prior to the shooting, a large crowd had gathered, and a fight ensued among the crowd. During the incident, the victim and two other individuals entered a vehicle and proceeded to leave the area.

As the vehicle was leaving, the suspects began shooting at the vehicle. As a result, the female victim was shot three times and another female passenger in the vehicle sustained injury from shattered automotive glass. The gunshot victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was treated at the scene and not transported.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and crime lab personnel responded to the scene and continued the investigation. A handgun and multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at Warren.Forinash@stmarysmd.com .

