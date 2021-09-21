On September 13, a patrol officer responded to the area of Hope Circle in Waldorf for a call about a dispute. The victim reported the suspect, who was not known to him, brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot and kill him after the victim asked the suspect’s family member not to pet the dog he was walking.

Through investigation, the officer was able to positively identify the suspect as Kaleb Brooks, 25, of Waldorf. The officer obtained an arrest warrant charging Brooks with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and carrying a handgun. Brooks is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On September 16, officers located Brooks at his residence. While he was being arrested, he spat on an officer. Further, he was in possession of a backpack that contained a large amount of suspected marijuana and prescription pills. Detectives also served a search warrant at Brook’s residence and his vehicle and recovered a handgun, drug packaging, and a large amount of cash.

While officers were conducting the search warrant, an unknown male approached the back of the house. Officers observed what appeared to be the shape of a handgun in the person’s waist area. The subject was stopped and officers found a loaded semiautomatic firearm on him. A computer check revealed the subject was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction. Kareem Wali Bright, 26, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Kaleb Brooks, 25, of Waldorf

Kareem Wali Bright, 26, of Waldorf,

Brooks is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Bright was released on September 17 after posting bond. Officer Nyamekye is investigating.

