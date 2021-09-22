Prince Frederick, MD – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual time of year to increase awareness of the disease. On October 2, CalvertHealth Foundation will begin a month-long campaign to raise awareness about local resources at the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care.

“While the plan was to have the annual 5K in person, the recent rise in COVID infections forced us to make a very difficult decision to move the 2021 Breast Cancer 5K to a virtual format,” said Foundation Board Trustee and Event Chair Barry Friedman from Primary Mortgage, a sponsor for this year’s event. “Although it will be virtual, it will be engaging and we are grateful to everyone for their support.”

Runners/walkers can complete the 5K any time during the entire month of October – on their own or at Jefferson Patterson Park. Friedman said, “While we all wish that we could gather in person, this transition to a virtual event will allow more people to participate safely while still getting outside and supporting a great cause!” The course will include tribute signs recognizing the family and friends we are celebrating and remembering, a selfie station and an opportunity for all race participants to sign a commemorative board recognizing completion of the course. There will also be prizes and giveaways for participants who share their photos and experiences us on social media using the hashtag #CalvertHealth5K .

The event kick-off will be on Saturday, October 2 at 9 a.m. via FaceBook Live where Foundation Board members Denise Bowman, Barry Friedman, Lisa Garner and former member Mickie Frazer will gather to run their own race. The course will be available the whole month of October to allow for participants to walk/run at their preferred time. Additionally, CalvertHealth will showcase runners’ efforts and celebrate survivors and participants for this great cause all month long on their social media pages while sharing participant photos/videos, cheer team videos, warm-up videos and more.

All proceeds will go to the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care which provides comprehensive breast care under the medical direction of Dr. Theodore Tsangaris. Treatment is customized to address the unique needs of each patient in one comfortable and convenient location. CalvertHealth experts provide comprehensive and coordinated care-from outreach and screening to diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.

Packet Pick-up will be available at the Foundation Office, 106 Hospital Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 on Tuesday, September 28 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Wednesday, September 39 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; and Thursday, September 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Participants who chose to have their packets mailed should receive them prior to October 2. Additional packet pickup dates will be available the month of October as registration will continue through October 31.

A special thank you to this year’s sponsors: Sneade’s Ace Home Center; Asbury Solomons; Beechtree Apartments; Brother’s Johnson, Inc.; RE/MAX One; Empire Graphics; A&W Insurance Services, Inc.; American Radiology Services; Center for Vein Restoration, Frank Sbrocco, MD; Comfort Keepers; CoreLife; Dr. Ramona Crowley Goldberg; Jacqueline Morgan Day Spa; Marshall & Associates Insurance, Inc.; Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.; Southern Maryland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery; Synectic Solutions; Zancan Press; Brenda White & Kristen Willets of the Hearth & Home Group of RE/MAX One; Barbara Gardner and State Farm Insurance, Philip Riehl Agency.

