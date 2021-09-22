LANCASTER, Pa. – First-year defender Charlotte Horn (Schnecksville, Pa./Northwestern Lehigh) was named the Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending September 19 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Horn helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team to a 1-1 week as the Seahawks snapped a two-game skid with a 2-1 non-conference victory over Washington College on September 18.

The 5-4 defender was part of a defensive unit that limited St. Mary’s College’s two opponents to a combined total of eight shots (five shots on goal) and three goals.

The Seahawks will be back in action on Wednesday, September 22, as St. Mary’s College travels to Fredericksburg, Va., to face the University of Mary Washington at 4:30 p.m. in non-conference action.

2021 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Players of the Week

Sept. 7 – Courtney Keith, Cabrini, Fy., GK

Sept. 13 – Julia Levase, Immaculata, Fy., GK

Sept. 20 – Charlotte Horn , St. Mary’s College, Fy., D

