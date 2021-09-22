Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 78. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

