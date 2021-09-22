Today

Showers likely before 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 2 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Low around 67. Southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Like this: Like Loading...