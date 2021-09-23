A coat drive benefiting Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students is coming up. The Drive Away the Cold coat drive is being coordinated by the Charles County School Bus Contractors Association.

Starting Oct. 1, community members can drop off new coats for children and teens at three Community Bank of the Chesapeake branches in the county. CCPS can only accept donations of new coats with tags attached due to COVID-19 guidelines. The donations will be collected from the drop-off sites on Oct. 23.

From Oct. 1 to 22, drop off donations of new coats in children to adult sizes to:

Community Bank of the Chesapeake, 101 Drury Drive, La Plata.

Community Bank of the Chesapeake, 8010 Matthews Road, Bryans Road.

Community Bank of the Chesapeake, 3035 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf.

For more information, call 301-752-0818 or email driveawaythecold@gmail.com.

