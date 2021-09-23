Enrollment in both Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) virtual learning programs is now complete. This includes the kindergarten through Grade 8 virtual option, as well as the high school Virtual Academy program.

Both opportunities were offered to CCPS families this school year. The kindergarten through Grade 8 virtual program included 450 spaces, with 50 spaces per grade level. Virtual Academy is for students in Grades 9-12. Eligible students for both programs met minimum criteria to apply.

Applications for Virtual Academy and students on the waitlist for the kindergarten through Grade 8 virtual program are no longer being accepted.

Classes for kindergarten through Grade 8 virtual students began this week with Proximity Learning. Proximity Learning is still in the process of hiring and onboarding additional teachers for the combined classes. Virtual Academy high school students are in classes with CCPS teachers from the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center.

Parents of students enrolled in the Virtual Academy with questions about the program should call 301-932-6612. Families with questions about their child enrolled in the kindergarten through Grade 8 virtual program should call their zoned home school and ask to speak to the virtual learning point of contact.

