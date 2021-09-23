LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 23, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated the eligibility criteria for local COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics in accordance with updated authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as recommendations from the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The following populations are now eligible to schedule a third additional COVID-19 vaccine dose through SMCHD:

Individuals with compromised immune systems ( Pfizer or Moderna recipients , at least 28 days after 2nd dose)

( , at least 28 days after 2nd dose) Individuals age 65 and older ( Pfizer recipients only , at least 6 months after 2nd dose)

, at least 6 months after 2nd dose) Individuals age 18 and older with underlying medical conditions (Pfizer recipients only, at least 6 months after 2nd dose)

Individuals should receive the same type of vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as their first and second doses. SMCHD will verify individual age and vaccine history at the time of vaccination (bring ID and vaccine record/card). Patients will be required to self-certify underlying medical conditions during registration for appointments (documentation/proof will not be required at the vaccine site). The CDC does not recommend additional doses for any other population at this time, including for those who initially received the J&J/Janssen vaccine.

“Local case rates are as high now as they were during our peak earlier this year,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We need to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community. Mask up and if you’re eligible, get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines currently available are effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization, even against the Delta variant, compared to not being vaccinated. Booster doses ensure the highest level of protection for those most at risk for breakthrough infections.”

For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data visit smchd.org/coronavirus.

