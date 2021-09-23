LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC), will be offering the final free Open House for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The monthly open houses will resume at the beginning of 2022.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses. Its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Visitors are invited to learn more about the restored schoolhouse, its rich history, and its importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school up until the mid-20th century.

“The Division encourages the public to attend this final open house at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse and learn more about this important piece of our county’s African American history,” says Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “We further appreciate the continuing support of the volunteers who operate it for us, most of whom are members of the UCAC.”

Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free to visit.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division also offers special programs for school, bus and other tour groups who would like to schedule a visit to the Drayden site. Individual visitors who would like to see the schoolhouse during times outside open house hours can contact the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471 to arrange a visit.

For more information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Open Houses, programs, admission prices and more, visit the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Facebook page at Facebook.com/DraydenSchool or call 301-994-1471.

