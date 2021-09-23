LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Kier Nacua (LaPlata, Md./LaPlata) was named the United East Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending September 19 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Nacua helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team to a season-opening victory at The Catholic University of America on September 18 as the Seahawks handed Catholic a 7-2 setback.

Nacua won both of his matches Saturday afternoon as he teamed up with junior captain Stephen Alam (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) for an 8-3 victory at No. 1 doubles before notching a 6-0, 6-2 triumph at No. 2 singles.

The Seahawks will be back in action on Tuesday, September 21, as St. Mary’s College hosts Shenandoah University in its home-opener at the Somerset Tennis Courts at 3:30 p.m.

2021-22 United East Conference Men’s Tennis Players of the Week

Sept. 21 – Kier Nacua , St. Mary’s College, So.

