LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Kier Nacua (LaPlata, Md./LaPlata) was named the United East Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending September 19 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning.
Nacua helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team to a season-opening victory at The Catholic University of America on September 18 as the Seahawks handed Catholic a 7-2 setback.
Nacua won both of his matches Saturday afternoon as he teamed up with junior captain Stephen Alam (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) for an 8-3 victory at No. 1 doubles before notching a 6-0, 6-2 triumph at No. 2 singles.
The Seahawks will be back in action on Tuesday, September 21, as St. Mary’s College hosts Shenandoah University in its home-opener at the Somerset Tennis Courts at 3:30 p.m.
